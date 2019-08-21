Comparison of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.16 N/A -0.10 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation 1 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights 22nd Century Group Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 22nd Century Group Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares and 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation shares. About 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Ophthotech Corporation beats 22nd Century Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.