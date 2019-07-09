Comparison of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

We will be comparing the differences between 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.32 N/A -0.07 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 24.31 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Risk and Volatility

22nd Century Group Inc. has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. 22nd Century Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares and 55.9% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.