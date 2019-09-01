Comparison of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

As Biotechnology companies, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.66 N/A -0.10 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of 22nd Century Group Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk and Volatility

22nd Century Group Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 31.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.