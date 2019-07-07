Comparison of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

We will be contrasting the differences between 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.14 N/A -0.07 0.00 Athenex Inc. 13 19.73 N/A -1.80 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Athenex Inc. is $20, which is potential 2.04% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32% of Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.9% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend while Athenex Inc. had bullish trend.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.