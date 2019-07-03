Comparison of 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Both 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Issuer Direct Corporation 12 2.81 N/A 0.23 52.27

In table 1 we can see 21Vianet Group Inc. and Issuer Direct Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9% Issuer Direct Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.18 beta indicates that 21Vianet Group Inc. is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Issuer Direct Corporation’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of 21Vianet Group Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Issuer Direct Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Issuer Direct Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than 21Vianet Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.6% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares and 34.6% of Issuer Direct Corporation shares. 21Vianet Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.12%. Insiders Comparatively, held 29.27% of Issuer Direct Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 21Vianet Group Inc. 2.57% 10.85% -10.45% -23.8% 42.32% -7.75% Issuer Direct Corporation 2.26% -6.48% -1.89% -10.07% -25.19% 5.46%

For the past year 21Vianet Group Inc. had bearish trend while Issuer Direct Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Issuer Direct Corporation beats 21Vianet Group Inc.

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customersÂ’ servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, route optimization, and last-mile wired broadband services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 self-built and 63 partnered data centers located in approximately 30 cities with 26,830 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals. Its disclosure management solutions consist of document conversion, typesetting, and pre-press design services, as well as XBRL tagging and stock transfer services. The company also offers shareholder communications services, including press release distribution, investor outreach and engagement, Webcast teleconference, investor hotline, and proxyÂ–printing and voting services. The company serves brokerage firms, banks, and mutual funds; corporate issuers; and professional firms, such as investor and public relations, as well as accountants and the legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.