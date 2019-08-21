Comparison of 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

Since 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp 18 2.87 N/A 1.62 11.25 Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.19 N/A 1.39 12.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 1st Constitution Bancorp and Fulton Financial Corporation. Fulton Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than 1st Constitution Bancorp. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Fulton Financial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has 1st Constitution Bancorp and Fulton Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1% Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1%

Volatility & Risk

1st Constitution Bancorp’s 0.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 80.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Fulton Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for 1st Constitution Bancorp and Fulton Financial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Fulton Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

1st Constitution Bancorp has an average price target of $21.5, and a 24.35% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both 1st Constitution Bancorp and Fulton Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.9% and 66.3% respectively. About 5.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.77% 1.45% -3.04% -7.38% -14.71% -8.63% Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82%

For the past year 1st Constitution Bancorp has -8.63% weaker performance while Fulton Financial Corporation has 9.82% stronger performance.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats on 6 of the 9 factors Fulton Financial Corporation.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.