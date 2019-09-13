Comparison of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Since 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 323.40 N/A 0.03 61.25 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.57 N/A 2.46 5.71

Demonstrates 180 Degree Capital Corp. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than WhiteHorse Finance Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

180 Degree Capital Corp. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32% and 70.31%. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Competitively, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. has stronger performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors 180 Degree Capital Corp. beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.