Comparison of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

As Asset Management businesses, 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 315.67 N/A 0.03 61.25 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. was more bullish than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.