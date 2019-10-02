Comparison of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)

This is a contrast between 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 0.00 29.73M 0.03 61.25 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 1,391,853,932.58% 1.2% 1.2% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors 180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.