Comparison of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Since 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 0.00 29.73M 0.03 61.25 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights 180 Degree Capital Corp. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of 180 Degree Capital Corp. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 1,401,763,402.33% 1.2% 1.2% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. About 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 6 of the 8 factors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.