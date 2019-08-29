Comparison of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIHPP) and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)

Both 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 25 0.55 N/A -0.42 0.00 Mercury General Corporation 56 0.77 N/A 3.12 18.17

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Mercury General Corporation.

Table 2 shows us 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Mercury General Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2%

The shares of both 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Mercury General Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 46.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 50.71% of Mercury General Corporation’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 1.08% 3.77% 3.35% 23.57% -0.04% 32.71% Mercury General Corporation -9.23% -10.45% 3.43% 12.52% 15.5% 9.67%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Mercury General Corporation.

On 6 of the 7 factors Mercury General Corporation beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.