Comparison of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIHPP) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 25 0.58 N/A -0.42 0.00 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3 1.29 N/A -0.98 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares and 39.5% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.9% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 1.08% 3.77% 3.35% 23.57% -0.04% 32.71% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3.11% 12.65% 22.67% 20% -10.97% -3.83%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Kingsway Financial Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.