Comparison of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.49 N/A -0.42 0.00 Enstar Group Limited 174 2.30 N/A 10.94 16.19

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Enstar Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Enstar Group Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7% Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.44 beta. From a competition point of view, Enstar Group Limited has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Enstar Group Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 38.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Enstar Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 87.8% respectively. Insiders owned 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Enstar Group Limited has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62% Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Enstar Group Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Enstar Group Limited beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.