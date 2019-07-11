Comparison of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 17 0.99 N/A 0.51 37.06 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 15 3.82 N/A 0.76 19.53

In table 1 we can see 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Capstar Financial Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 6.2% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s upside potential is 19.81% at a $22.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.5% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares and 27.2% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. shares. 3.5% are 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. has 9.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. -5.46% -0.05% 12.66% 43.23% 56.79% 55.76% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. -1% -4.93% -9.94% -4.13% -23.08% 0.88%

For the past year 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. was more bullish than Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.