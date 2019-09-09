Comparing of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) and Its Peers

We are comparing Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Multimedia & Graphics Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Zynga Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.29% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Zynga Inc. has 4.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 18.63% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Zynga Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga Inc. 0.00% -7.30% -5.40% Industry Average 31.12% 23.46% 12.40%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Zynga Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 259.74M 834.70M 24.44

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Zynga Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 4.38 2.63

With average price target of $7.31, Zynga Inc. has a potential upside of 27.35%. As a group, Multimedia & Graphics Software companies have a potential upside of 59.65%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Zynga Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zynga Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynga Inc. 0.63% 2.08% 15.79% 42.73% 66.15% 62.34% Industry Average 2.29% 4.83% 17.61% 51.80% 66.39% 71.52%

For the past year Zynga Inc. has weaker performance than Zynga Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Zynga Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Zynga Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.32 and has 4.27 Quick Ratio. Zynga Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynga Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Zynga Inc. has a beta of 0.24 and its 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Zynga Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.96 which is 3.82% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Zynga Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Zynga Inc.’s rivals beat Zynga Inc.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com. It also provides advertising services to advertising agencies and brokers. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.