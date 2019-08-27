Comparing of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) and Its Competitors

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is a company in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zynga Inc. has 76.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 50.29% institutional ownership for its rivals. 4.9% of Zynga Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.63% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Zynga Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga Inc. 0.00% -7.30% -5.40% Industry Average 31.12% 23.46% 12.40%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Zynga Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 259.74M 834.70M 24.44

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Zynga Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 4.25 2.62

With average target price of $7.31, Zynga Inc. has a potential upside of 25.60%. The potential upside of the rivals is 55.66%. Given Zynga Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zynga Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zynga Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynga Inc. 0.63% 2.08% 15.79% 42.73% 66.15% 62.34% Industry Average 2.29% 4.83% 17.61% 51.80% 66.39% 71.52%

For the past year Zynga Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Zynga Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Zynga Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.32 and has 4.27 Quick Ratio. Zynga Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynga Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.24 shows that Zynga Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zynga Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.96 which is 3.82% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Zynga Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Zynga Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com. It also provides advertising services to advertising agencies and brokers. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.