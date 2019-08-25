Comparing of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR)

Both Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex Inc. 7 8.03 N/A 0.30 28.20 Nuvectra Corporation 7 0.48 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zynex Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex Inc. 0.00% 105.2% 63.6% Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8%

Volatility and Risk

Zynex Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Nuvectra Corporation has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zynex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Nuvectra Corporation which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Nuvectra Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zynex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zynex Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$10.75 is Zynex Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 16.85%. On the other hand, Nuvectra Corporation’s potential upside is 1,263.64% and its average target price is $18. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Nuvectra Corporation seems more appealing than Zynex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.5% of Zynex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.7% of Nuvectra Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 54.89% of Zynex Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Nuvectra Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynex Inc. 2.09% -13.24% 38.9% 116.1% 181.11% 182.99% Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03%

For the past year Zynex Inc. has 182.99% stronger performance while Nuvectra Corporation has -87.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Zynex Inc. beats Nuvectra Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.