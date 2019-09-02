Comparing of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex Inc. 7 7.85 N/A 0.30 28.20 NuVasive Inc. 59 2.95 N/A 0.93 71.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zynex Inc. and NuVasive Inc. NuVasive Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Zynex Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Zynex Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zynex Inc. and NuVasive Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex Inc. 0.00% 105.2% 63.6% NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.83 beta indicates that Zynex Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NuVasive Inc.’s beta is 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zynex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NuVasive Inc. are 3.7 and 2 respectively. NuVasive Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zynex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zynex Inc. and NuVasive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NuVasive Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

$10.75 is Zynex Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 20.25%. On the other hand, NuVasive Inc.’s potential upside is 3.90% and its consensus target price is $66. The information presented earlier suggests that Zynex Inc. looks more robust than NuVasive Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.5% of Zynex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of NuVasive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 54.89% of Zynex Inc. shares. Comparatively, NuVasive Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynex Inc. 2.09% -13.24% 38.9% 116.1% 181.11% 182.99% NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38%

For the past year Zynex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NuVasive Inc.

Summary

NuVasive Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Zynex Inc.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.