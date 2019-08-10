Comparing of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex Inc. 7 7.28 N/A 0.30 28.20 Nevro Corp. 58 5.99 N/A -2.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zynex Inc. and Nevro Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zynex Inc. and Nevro Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex Inc. 0.00% 105.2% 63.6% Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.83 beta indicates that Zynex Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Nevro Corp. on the other hand, has 0.29 beta which makes it 71.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zynex Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Nevro Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Nevro Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zynex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zynex Inc. and Nevro Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nevro Corp. 0 2 4 2.67

The consensus price target of Zynex Inc. is $10.75, with potential upside of 28.74%. Competitively Nevro Corp. has an average price target of $63.17, with potential downside of -15.16%. The results provided earlier shows that Zynex Inc. appears more favorable than Nevro Corp., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zynex Inc. and Nevro Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 0% respectively. Zynex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 54.89%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Nevro Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynex Inc. 2.09% -13.24% 38.9% 116.1% 181.11% 182.99% Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92%

For the past year Zynex Inc. was more bullish than Nevro Corp.

Summary

Zynex Inc. beats Nevro Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.