Comparing of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2129.79 N/A -2.27 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk and Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 382.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 4.82. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $14.5, and a 75.54% upside potential. Competitively Zafgen Inc. has a consensus price target of $0.78, with potential upside of 0.27%. The results provided earlier shows that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Zafgen Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.78%. Comparatively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.