Comparing of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

As Biotechnology companies, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 3048.11 N/A -2.27 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.67 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 4.82. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, PDL BioPharma Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 10.7 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $14.5, while its potential upside is 28.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 98.5%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.78%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance while PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.