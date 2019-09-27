Comparing of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 21.04M -2.27 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 0.70 25.81M -10.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 197,744,360.90% -64.1% -54.9% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,326,527.50% -615.8% -60.3%

Risk and Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.82 beta, while its volatility is 382.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$14.5 is Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 84.71%. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 79.57% and its average target price is $116. Based on the data delivered earlier, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.78%. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.