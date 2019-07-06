Comparing of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Since Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3783.70 N/A -2.27 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 16.58% at a $18 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.