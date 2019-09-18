Comparing of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2384.54 N/A -2.27 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Eyenovia Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 64.03% for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $14.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.