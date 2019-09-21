Comparing of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2129.79 N/A -2.27 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 459.71 N/A -1.12 0.00

Demonstrates Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility and Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 4.82. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 18.2 and 18.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 75.54% upside potential and an average target price of $14.5. Meanwhile, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 24.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.78%. Insiders Competitively, held 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.