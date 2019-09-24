Comparing of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2053.45 N/A -2.27 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 69.72 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.9 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $14.5, while its potential upside is 90.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. About 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.