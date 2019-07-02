Comparing of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 17 13.59 N/A -0.94 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.71 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zymeworks Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zymeworks Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, ImmuCell Corporation which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Zymeworks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmuCell Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 40.7% and 19.1% respectively. About 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.