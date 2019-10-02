Comparing of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 26 0.00 28.27M -0.94 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zymeworks Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zymeworks Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 108,563,748.08% -16.4% -13.1% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Zymeworks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zymeworks Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s upside potential is 52.25% at a $38.2 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.