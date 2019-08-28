Comparing of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 19 19.29 N/A -0.94 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zymeworks Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zymeworks Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Zymeworks Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.91% and an $28.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zymeworks Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.2% and 4.11%. Insiders held 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.