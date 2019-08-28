Comparing of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 19 19.29 N/A -0.94 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.27 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zymeworks Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Table 2 shows us Zymeworks Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has 3.3 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zymeworks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Ratings and Recommendations for Zymeworks Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

$28.5 is Zymeworks Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 13.91%. Competitively Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 136.22%. Based on the data given earlier, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., analysts opinion.

Roughly 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.