Comparing of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Both Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 17 13.92 N/A -0.94 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.42 N/A 0.10 38.57

In table 1 we can see Zymeworks Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. Its rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zymeworks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zymeworks Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.7% and 57.4%. Insiders owned 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. was less bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.