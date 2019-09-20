Comparing of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 21 21.08 N/A -0.94 0.00 Allakos Inc. 50 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zymeworks Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Allakos Inc. which has a 20.5 Current Ratio and a 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zymeworks Inc. and Allakos Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Zymeworks Inc. is $37.75, with potential upside of 39.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares and 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares. Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Allakos Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.