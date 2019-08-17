Comparing of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Both Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 19 6.09 N/A -0.74 0.00 Open Text Corporation 39 3.62 N/A 1.02 41.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zuora Inc. and Open Text Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zuora Inc. and Open Text Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zuora Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Open Text Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Zuora Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Open Text Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zuora Inc. and Open Text Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 77.8%. Insiders held 0.1% of Zuora Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Open Text Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25% Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77%

For the past year Zuora Inc. had bearish trend while Open Text Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zuora Inc.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.