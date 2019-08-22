Comparing of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) and Its Competitors

As Application Software company, Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zuora Inc. has 55.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Zuora Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Zuora Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.90% -25.60% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Zuora Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. N/A 19 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Zuora Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.20 2.13 3.60 2.70

With average price target of $29, Zuora Inc. has a potential upside of 105.38%. The potential upside of the competitors is 135.80%. Given Zuora Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zuora Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zuora Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Zuora Inc. has -17.25% weaker performance while Zuora Inc.’s rivals have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Zuora Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Zuora Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Zuora Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zuora Inc.

Dividends

Zuora Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Zuora Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Zuora Inc.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.