Comparing of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)

Both Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 19 6.32 N/A -0.74 0.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.90 N/A -0.25 0.00

Demonstrates Zuora Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zuora Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.5% of Zuora Inc. shares and 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares. Zuora Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

For the past year Zuora Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.