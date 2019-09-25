Comparing of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) and ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez Inc. 25 0.79 N/A 1.58 15.65 ZAGG Inc 7 0.35 N/A 0.64 10.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zumiez Inc. and ZAGG Inc. ZAGG Inc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Zumiez Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Zumiez Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than ZAGG Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zumiez Inc. and ZAGG Inc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9% ZAGG Inc 0.00% 11.8% 5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Zumiez Inc. has a beta of 1.62 and its 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ZAGG Inc’s 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zumiez Inc. Its rival ZAGG Inc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.1 respectively. Zumiez Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ZAGG Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zumiez Inc. and ZAGG Inc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 ZAGG Inc 0 0 0 0.00

Zumiez Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential downside is -1.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.4% of Zumiez Inc. shares and 81.2% of ZAGG Inc shares. Insiders held roughly 8.6% of Zumiez Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of ZAGG Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21% ZAGG Inc -3.49% -6.75% -17.64% -41.28% -54.74% -32.21%

For the past year Zumiez Inc. has 29.21% stronger performance while ZAGG Inc has -32.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Zumiez Inc. beats ZAGG Inc.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.