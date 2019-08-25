Comparing of Zovio Inc. (BPI) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Zovio Inc. (NYSE:BPI) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.39% of Zovio Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Zovio Inc. has 96% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Zovio Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Zovio Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Zovio Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.22 2.61

$11.75 is the consensus target price of Zovio Inc., with a potential upside of 83.88%. As a group, Education & Training Services companies have a potential upside of -27.26%. Based on the results given earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that Zovio Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zovio Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zovio Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

Dividends

Zovio Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Zovio Inc.’s peers beat Zovio Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2016, its institutions offered approximately 1,200 courses and 80 degree programs; and had 45,087 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as TeleUniversity, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgepoint Education, Inc. in February 2004. Bridgepoint Education, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.