Comparing of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 96.19 N/A -3.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zosano Pharma Corporation and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential is 297.02% at a $8 average price target. On the other hand, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 105.30% and its average price target is $185. The data provided earlier shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation appears more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has weaker performance than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.