Comparing of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.63 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zosano Pharma Corporation and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Volatility & Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 2.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 156.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 296.04% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.