Comparing of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

We are comparing Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2372.38 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zosano Pharma Corporation and NantKwest Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a beta of 2.56 and its 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NantKwest Inc. has a 2.5 beta and it is 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.1. NantKwest Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and NantKwest Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, and a 133.24% upside potential. Competitively NantKwest Inc. has an average target price of $1.25, with potential upside of 10.62%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and NantKwest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 8.9%. About 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.3% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 47.17% stronger performance while NantKwest Inc. has -3.45% weaker performance.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.