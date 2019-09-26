Comparing of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Both Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zosano Pharma Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 373.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 3.3% respectively. About 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.