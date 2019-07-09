Comparing of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zosano Pharma Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.2 while its Quick Ratio is 30.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Zosano Pharma Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 146.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 86.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was more bullish than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.