Comparing of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.98 N/A 0.61 18.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Volatility and Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 2.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 156.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.44 beta and it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Zosano Pharma Corporation and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 300.00% and an $8 average target price. Competitively Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 34.63%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 76.8%. About 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.