Comparing of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Both Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.97 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Risk & Volatility

Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.56 beta. In other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has beta of 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, and a 306.09% upside potential. Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 27.75%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.