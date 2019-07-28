Comparing of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zosano Pharma Corporation and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Risk and Volatility

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a beta of 2.56 and its 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Zosano Pharma Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 182.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 4.2%. About 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has stronger performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.