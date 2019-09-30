Comparing of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

We will be comparing the differences between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.49M -3.07 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 664,770,381.25% -157.4% -94.2% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 184,811,237.93% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.56 beta means Zosano Pharma Corporation’s volatility is 156.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Cara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 412.82% and an $8 consensus target price. Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $33.5, with potential upside of 83.26%. Based on the results given earlier, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was less bullish than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.