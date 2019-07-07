Comparing of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 11 2.79 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zosano Pharma Corporation and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average price target of $8, and a 140.96% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares. Insiders held 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.