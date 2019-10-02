Comparing of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

We are contrasting Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.49M -3.07 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 74 -1.72 178.32M -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zosano Pharma Corporation and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 670,212,765.96% -157.4% -94.2% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 241,855,418.42% -3.1% -2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.56 beta means Zosano Pharma Corporation’s volatility is 156.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has 3.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$8 is Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 422.88%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $119 consensus target price and a 83.76% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.6% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.