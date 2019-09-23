Comparing of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

We will be comparing the differences between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 16.08 N/A -1.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, and a 306.09% upside potential. On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 96.53% and its consensus target price is $18.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than Bicycle Therapeutics plc as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.