Comparing of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

We will be comparing the differences between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|9
|16.08
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, and a 306.09% upside potential. On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 96.53% and its consensus target price is $18.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than Bicycle Therapeutics plc as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
