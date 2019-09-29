Comparing of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

We are comparing Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 53.23M -0.27 0.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.84 142.79M -1.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 14,794,330,183.44% 0% -464.2% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,557,142,857.14% 176.9% -69%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13, which is potential 48.57% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 35.7% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 3.96% 23.2% -32.96% -69.86% -88.28% -78.85% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -1.48% -9.76% -4.51% -32.56% 22.59%

For the past year Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has -78.85% weaker performance while Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.